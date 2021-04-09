 | Fri, Apr 09, 2021
UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service

World leaders and people on the street paid tribute to Prince Phillip, who died Friday.

April 9, 2021 - 3:22 PM

A file photo dated Nov. 18, 2007 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands. The couple had a strong bond but were different in character and the Duke of Edinburgh never shied away from telling his wife exactly what was what. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021 at age 99. (Fiona Hanson/PA Photos/Abaca Press/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — World leaders and people on the street honored Prince Philip’s life of service to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and the British nation Friday after hearing of the death of a man who had been at the center of public life longer than most of them have been alive.

At Buckingham Palace, the queen’s London residence, members of the public laid daffodils at the gates, and the flag was lowered to half-staff. The BBC interrupted programming to broadcast the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip, 99, “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”

