UK: Omicron to become dominant variant

The UK Health Security Agency said the widely spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant form of the disease. Omicron infections have spread rapidly around the world.

Groups of people line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Times Square on December 05, 2021, in New York City. With the newly discovered omicron strain of Covid, health officials are urging people to get a vaccination or a booster and get tested for Covid. Photo by (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout Great Britain and is likely to become the dominant form of the disease across the country by the middle of this month, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Friday.

New data from the U.K. confirm that omicron is more easily transmissible than other variants, the agency said in its latest variant technical briefing. 

Other studies suggest that both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70% and 75% after a third booster dose.

