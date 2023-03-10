 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage

Kyiv restored power to most of the city Friday, after the lates barrage of Russian missiles cut power earlier this week. The recovery is the capital city's latest act of defiance against Russia.

By

World News

March 10, 2023 - 4:57 PM

This photograph shows a damaged building in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital restored most of its power supply on Friday, officials said, as the country again responded swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian missile and drone barrage targeting critical infrastructure.

In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since last fall, the Kremlin’s forces struck Ukraine from afar amid months of a grinding battlefield stalemate on the front line in eastern areas. The apparent aim is to weaken Ukraine’s resolve and compel the Ukrainian government to negotiate peace on Moscow’s terms.

Ukrainian authorities scrambled to counter the bombardment’s consequences, part of a recurring cycle of urban smash-and-repair that has brought little change in the course of the war that recently moved into its second year.

