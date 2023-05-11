 | Thu, May 11, 2023
Ukraine says its counteroffensive now delayed

Analysts and Ukrainian officials have hinted for months at a coming Ukrainian counterpunch as the weather improves, with various dates speculated for its commencement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister after their meeting in Zhytomyr on April 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks broadcast Thursday that Kyiv is delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces because Ukraine lacks enough Western weapons to succeed without suffering too many casualties.

His remarks, in an interview with European broadcasters, were aired shortly before Britain said it has sent Ukraine air-launched cruise missiles that would allow pilots to extend their reach farther than possibly any other weapon in their arsenal, to locations deep behind the front line.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s more than 14-month-old invasion has been expected as winter turned to spring, and Zelenskyy said in an interview that “we can go forward and be successful,” according to the BBC.

