 | Sat, Feb 19, 2022
Ukraine’s president calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Russian separatists begin full mobilization on eastern border. Germany and Austria order citizens to leave Ukraine.

February 19, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks after talks with his Azerbaijanian counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelenskyy said Russia could pick the location for the talks.

“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”

