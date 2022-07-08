 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in city

Living conditions in Sievierodonetsk are deteriorating after it was captured by Russian forces two weeks ago. There's no water or working sewage system, and the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings.

July 8, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Rescuers walk in the destroyed Amstor mall in Kremenchuk, on June 29, 2022, two days after it was hit by a Russian missile strike according to Ukrainian authorities. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

“Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Haidai told The Associated Press. “Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.”

