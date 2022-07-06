 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
UK’s Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit

Weary of the continuous scandals, members of the PM's Conservative Party are abandoning their leader

World News

July 6, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his office on July 6, 2022, in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.

A delegation of Cabinet ministers planned to meet with him at his Downing Street office to press him to resign, Britain’s Press Agency reported. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and longtime loyalist Brandon Lewis were among those expected to demand that he quit.

Earlier Wednesday, members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of “Go! Go!’’ during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons as critics argued the leader’s days were numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

