 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
UN: 2.3 billion severely or moderately hungry in 2021

World hunger rose in 2021 to around 2.3 billion people facing moderate or severe difficulty in obtaining enough food.

World News

July 6, 2022 - 1:57 PM

World hunger rose in 2021, with around 2.3 billion people facing moderate or severe difficulty obtaining enough to eat, according to a U.N. report. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World hunger rose in 2021, with around 2.3 billion people facing moderate or severe difficulty obtaining enough to eat — and that was before the Ukraine war, which has sparked increases in the cost of grain, fertilizer and energy, according to a U.N. report released Wednesday.

“The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” paints a grim picture, based on 2021 data, saying the statistics “should dispel any lingering doubts that the world is moving backwards in its efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms.”

“The most recent evidence available suggests that the number of people unable to afford a healthy diet around the world rose by 112 million to almost 3.1 billion, reflecting the impacts of rising consumer food prices during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” the heads of five U.N. agencies that published the report said in the forward.

