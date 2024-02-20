 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

UN agency says it can’t deliver aid to Gaza because of chaos as famine fears are rising

The World Food Program said it has to pause food deliveries in northern Gaza because of fighting and chaos in the region.

By

World News

February 20, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel resumed attacking Hamas forces in Gaza on Friday, Dec. 1. Photo by (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The World Food Program said Tuesday it had to pause deliveries of food to isolated northern Gaza because of increasing chaos across the territory, hiking fears of potential starvation. A study by the U.N. children’s agency warned that one in six children in the north are acutely malnourished.

Entry of aid trucks into the besieged territory has sharply declined by more than half the past two weeks, according to U.N. figures. Overwhelmed U.N. and relief workers said aid intake and distribution has been crippled by Israeli failure to ensure convoys’ safety amid its bombardment and ground offensive and by a breakdown in security, with hungry Palestinians frequently overwhelming trucks to take food.

The weakening of the aid operation threatens to deepen misery across the territory, where Israel’s air and ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed over 29,000 Palestinians, obliterated entire neighborhoods and displaced more than 80% of the population of 2.3 million.

Related
December 21, 2023
December 21, 2023
November 6, 2023
October 17, 2023
Most Popular