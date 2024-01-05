 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
UN issues somber 2024 predictions

The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 points to several challenges: war, sluggish global trade, high interest rates and increasing climate disasters. It predicts global economic growth would slow to 2.4% this year, down from 2.7%.

By

World News

January 5, 2024 - 2:08 PM

A tugboat drags a Panama-flagged ship in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. Suez Canal transit fees are a major source of foreign currency for Egypt, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades. Global trade is a concern going into 2024. Photo by (Handout/DPA/Zuma Press/TNS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations issued a somber global economic forecast for 2024 on Thursday, pointing to challenges from escalating conflicts, sluggish global trade, persistently high interest rates and increasing climate disasters.

In its flagship economic report, the U.N. projected that global economic growth would slow to 2.4% this year from an estimated 2.7% in 2023, which exceeds expectations. But both are still below the 3% growth rate before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, it said.

The U.N. forecast is lower than those of the International Monetary Fund in October and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in late November.

