US, 7 countries sign NASA accords setting rules for moon exploration

Artemis Accords is named after the U.S. space agency's program to land astronauts on the moon by 20204. It's a stepping stone to the first human mission to Mars.

October 14, 2020 - 9:38 AM

A Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter for the Artemis-1 mission is unloaded from a barge at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida before sunrise on July 30, 2020. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — NASA on Tuesday announced that the United States and seven other nations had signed accords that establish rules for space exploration.

The Artemis Accords, named after the U.S. space agency’s program to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, were signed by Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

Through Artemis, NASA aims to establish sustainable lunar surface exploration with its international partners by 2028, as a stepping stone to the first human mission to Mars.

