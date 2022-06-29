 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
US boosting military presence in Europe

NATO plans to increase the size of its rapid reaction force from 40,000 to 300,000 troops by next year.

World News

June 29, 2022 - 4:40 PM

US President Joe Biden waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will significantly expand its military presence in Europe, the latest example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped plans for the continent’s security and prompted a reinvestment in NATO.

Among the changes will be a permanent U.S. garrison in Poland, for the first time creating an enduring American foothold on the alliance’s eastern flank. Biden also said the U.S. would send two additional squadrons of F-35 fighter jets to the United Kingdom and more air defenses and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

“The United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” he said during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid.

