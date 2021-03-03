Menu Search Log in

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq. It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned military targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

March 3, 2021 - 9:30 AM

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops today, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the rockets — a burned out truck It was found in the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar, about 5 miles from the base, an Iraqi military official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the attack with the media. 

