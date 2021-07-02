 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
US hands airfield to Afghans

Military leaves Bagram Airfield after 20 years. The base had been the epicenter of efforts to oust the Taliban and hunt down members of al-Qaida.

July 2, 2021 - 2:18 PM

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a road checkpoint outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021. (Zakeria Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said, speaking on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release the information to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

