 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
US: Russia has lost 25% of combat power

The U.S. military says Russia's offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine is limited, as they are refitting ground combat units to send to Ukraine.

April 19, 2022 - 3:37 PM

A soldiers stands in a street in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, on April 13, 2022, as Russian troops intensified a campaign to take the strategic port city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military’s assessment of Russia’s renewed offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine is that it has begun in a limited way, mainly in an area southwest of the city of Donetsk and south of Izyum.

“When people say the offensive has begun, that’s what they’re referring to, and we’re not pushing back on that notion,” a senior U.S. defense official said.

The official said the Russians are taking actions to improve their ability to sustain combat operations in the Donbas and to “prepare for what we believe will be larger offensives in the future.”

