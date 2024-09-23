 | Mon, Sep 23, 2024
US sending more troops to Middle East

The US is sending additional troops to the Middle East as violence increases between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

By

World News

September 23, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Hezbollah militants take part in a military exercise with armed drones in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, on May 21, 2023. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East during a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. currently has about 40,000 troops in the region.

The new deployments come after significant strikes by Israeli forces against targets inside Lebanon that have killed hundreds and as Israel is preparing to conduct further operations and the State Department is warning Americans to leave Lebanon as the risk of a regional war increases.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the State Department cautioned Saturday.

