 | Thu, May 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

US wants to waive patent on coronavirus vaccine

The Biden administration joined calls to share the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries vaccinated their populations. Pharmaceutical companies are concerned.

By

World News

May 6, 2021 - 9:02 AM

Pharmacist Lindsey Groff measures out Ohio's first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Monday. The vaccines were first given to frontline workers in the Ohio State hospital system.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday joined calls for more sharing of the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help speed the end of the pandemic, a shift that puts the U.S. alongside many in the developing world who want rich countries to do more to get doses to the needy. 

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position, amid World Trade Organization talks about a possible temporary waiver of its protections that would allow more manufacturers to produce the life-saving vaccines.

“The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines,” Tai said in a statement.

Related
February 25, 2021
January 29, 2021
January 21, 2021
November 18, 2020
Most Popular