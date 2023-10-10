 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Wall Street journal loses appeal, remains in Russian jail

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Reporter journal jailed in Russia on espionage charges since March, lost an appeal to be released this week. He will remain behind bars at least through November, a Russian judge ruled.

October 10, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends an appeal hearing against the extension of his arrest term on espionage charges at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, on June 22, 2023. Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on March 29. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EFE via Zuma Press/TNS

OSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich lost an appeal Tuesday to be released from jail on espionage charges, meaning he will remain behind bars at least through Nov. 30.

Gershkovich, 31, had a mostly blank expression as he appeared in the defendant’s glass cage in Moscow City Court in blue shirt, T-shirt and jeans. He marked six months in custody on Sept. 29.

It was the second time in less than a month he had appeared before a judge to appeal an August decision to extend his pre-trial detention through November. On Sept. 19, the court declined to hear the appeal, citing unspecified procedural violations.

