West promises Ukraine more, better arms

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military, thwarting its effort to storm the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to the industrial Donbas region in the east.

June 1, 2022 - 3:42 PM

A young girl walks by a crater in front of a damaged appartment building after a strike in the city of Slovyansk at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on May 31, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany pledged to send Ukraine some of the most advanced weapons yet for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery as Russian forces waging a grinding offensive in the east Wednesday closed in on capturing a key city.

Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, and the U.S. planned to unveil a new weapons package later in the day that includes high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

The U.S. is trying to strike a balance by helping Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing weapons that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation of the war.

