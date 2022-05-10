 | Tue, May 10, 2022
WHO calls on Pfizer to make its COVID pill more available

The WHO chief warned that the unequal distribution of COVID-19 drugs could ultimately mirror the grossly disproportionate distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

World News

May 10, 2022 - 1:58 PM

SureCare Pharmacy manager Oscar Uribe shows a package of Pfizer Paxlovid pills at Esperanza Health Center in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Jan. 13, 2022. Paxlovid is a treatment for COVID-19.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called on Pfizer to make its COVID-19 treatment more widely available in poorer countries, saying Tuesday that the pharmaceutical company’s deal allowing generic producers to make the drug was insufficient.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing that Pfizer’s treatment was still too expensive. He noted that most countries in Latin America had no access to Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, which has been shown to cut the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by up to 90%.

“We remain concerned that low- and middle-income countries remain unable to access antivirals,” Tedros said,

