WHO chief warns of complacency as virus cases drop

The drop in COVID-19 infections around the world is encouraging, but it's no time to relax restrictions that helped curb the spread.

February 12, 2021 - 1:44 PM

A COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at the Community Health Center, Inc. vaccination clinic at the old Pratt & Whitney Airport runway near Rentschler Field Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in East Hartford.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the drop in confirmed COVID-19 infections around the world was encouraging, but cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of reported infections globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.

“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently,” Tedros said. “We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself.”

