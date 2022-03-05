 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Why a no-fly zone over Ukraine is unlikely

Barring all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine would risk a direct military conflict with Russia that could escalate into a wider European war with a nuclear-armed superpower.

By

World News

March 4, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, points on a map of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as he informs the press about the situation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine during a special press conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria on March 4, 2022. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine threatens the security of the entire continent.

“Immediate closure of the skies over Ukraine is needed,” he said. “Take to the streets and say that you want to live, to live on earth without radioactive contamination. Radiation does not know where the Russian border is.”

Related
March 4, 2022
February 24, 2022
February 22, 2022
February 18, 2022
Most Popular