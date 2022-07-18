 | Tue, Jul 19, 2022
Wildfire stops train in Spain

More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened some 54,300 acres over the past week.

July 18, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Fire blazes at Sierra Negra (Black Mountains), near Coin in Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. (Jorge Zapata/EFE/Zuma Press/MCT)

MADRID (AP) — When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in the Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out the window at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track.

“It was really scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Just in the blink of an eye, a new bush began burning. It was a matter of seconds,” the Spaniard told The Associated Press on Monday.

“It suddenly became night,” he added. “And we could even smell the smoke” inside the railcar.

