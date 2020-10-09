Menu Search Log in

World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize for hunger fight

Committee wanted world to think about the millions of people who suffer from hunger and strengthen global solidarity.

October 9, 2020 - 2:37 PM

Deputy Executive Director Amir Mahmoud Abdulla gestures as he speaks to media representatives outside The World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome on October 9, 2020, after the announcement that the organisation had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. - World Food Programme chief David Beasley said that the UN agency was "deeply humbled" by winning the Nobel Peace Prize, adding it had rendered him "speechless". (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting hunger and seeking to end its use as “a weapon of war and conflict” at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.

Announcing the prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it wished “to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.”

The committee also said it hoped that bestowing the prize on the U.N. agency would highlight the need to strengthen global solidarity and cooperation in an era of go-it-alone nationalism.

