World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

Several states roll back reopening as COVID-19 cases surge.

June 29, 2020 - 9:39 AM

ROME (AP) — The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

The United States today reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, or about a quarter of the world’s cases. 

“COVID-19 has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks,” said Gov. Greg Abbott, who allowed businesses to start reopening in early May but on Friday shut down bars and limited restaurant dining amid a spike in cases. 

