World’s population 8 billion

Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials. Energy consumption contributes more to climate change than population.

We don' get a do-over if our world becomes uninhabitable. (NASA/TNS)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say.

On Tuesday somewhere a baby was born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.

Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials.

