Maggie Barnett is 50 wreaths away from her goal.

Barnett and sister Pat Spencer are in the midst of a Christmas wreath blitz, with the hopes of placing more than 250 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Highland Cemetery and Old Iola Cemetery.

Since word of their endeavor started spreading about a week ago, Barnett and Spencer have received nearly $500 in cash donations, plus scores of gently used wreaths — 199 in all.