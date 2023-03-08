WWI: Escape from ‘Hellminden’

Escape is a form of resistance.

During World War I, prisoners of a German war camp spent nine months digging a tunnel 180 feet long, 2 feet wide and just 16 inches deep. Then, they had to travel 150 miles through German villages and countryside to find freedom in Holland.

In the summer of 1918, 10 men succeeded in their mission to escape Holzminden, better known as “Hellminden.” It was one of the most daring prison escapes ever recorded and inspired historical nonfiction author Neal Bascomb to pen “The Grand Escape: The Greatest Prison Breakout of the 20th Century.”