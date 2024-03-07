Yates Center closes schools due to threat

YATES CENTER — Classes were canceled for schools in Woodson County Thursday because of a threat made to Yates Center High School, district administrators announced early that morning.

The incident apparently was related to threats made during an online chat session Wednesday night, but specific details about the threat were not released.

The incident prompted officials with the Iola, Moran and Humboldt districts to send text alerts to local families. The messages assured there was no threat to their students. Classes and events at those schools continued as usual with additional officers on school grounds “as an abundance of caution.”