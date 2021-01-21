Menu Search Log in

Young Poet Laureate speaks of ‘The Hill We Climb’

At age 22, Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president.

News

January 21, 2021 - 9:41 AM

U.S. Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

At age 22, Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president.

Gorman said she wrote the stirring poem with the intention of representing as many Americans as possible.

It is here in its entirety.

Related
January 20, 2021
January 19, 2021
November 12, 2020
November 7, 2020
Trending