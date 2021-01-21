Young Poet Laureate speaks of ‘The Hill We Climb’

At age 22, Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president.
Gorman said she wrote the stirring poem with the intention of representing as many Americans as possible.
It is here in its entirety.
