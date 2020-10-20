Menu Search Log in

Your Community Foundation awards grants

Several organizations receive money to help with programs, including food distribution efforts, boating supplies, child care and tutoring.

October 20, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Your Community Foundation (YCF) awarded grants to multiple local organizations. Those accepting the awards are, from left, Janie Works, Stephanie Marchesi, Georgia Masterson, Tracy Keagle, Patricia Latta and Dianna “Dinie” Jensen. YCF was represented by Alan Weber and Job Springer. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Several organizations earned a significant boost to their local efforts Monday from Your Community Foundation. 

Humanity House received $1,500 to help stock their food pantry and $1,500 for their Holiday Food Baskets, while Humboldt Trailhead, Inc. was awarded $2,000 for boating supplies at their new Base Camp campground. 

Alan Weber, left, and Job Springer present a grant award to Stephanie Marchesi.Photo by Tim Stauffer

The foundation also awarded several other $2,000 grants to a variety of non-profit and service organizations. The Kansas Food Bank Warehouse will receive support for local food distribution efforts, the philanthropic sorority Phi Tau Omega to assist health care patients, the childcare center The Growing Place of Humboldt to help finance a classroom addition, and Wesley United Methodist Church of Iola for their new By My Side Tutoring program.  

