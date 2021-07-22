 | Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Youth group headed to mission trip

The Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Group is leaving Saturday for a mission trip at a Native American reservation. They've used other mission trips to learn ways they can help their community when they return.

July 22, 2021 - 9:39 AM

The Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Group will leave Saturday for a mission trip at a Native American reservation. Front row, from left, Brigham Folk, Dallyn McGraw, Emily Long, Madi Carlin, Lori Cooper; second row, Cali Riley, Abi Hirt, Cynthia Ballin, Eli Adams, Brett Morrison, Brett Willis; back row, Matt Stuckey, Chris Holloway, Colin Long, Gavin Stockebrand, Thane Meadows, Terry Meadows. Not pictured, Braxton Spencer. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Performing mission work in another community puts life and service to God in perspective, members of the Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Group said. It also gives them ideas for ways to help their own community when they return.

They’ll be leaving Saturday for a mission trip at Leech Lake Reservation, Minn. While there, they’ll spend a week meeting with other youth from across the country, helping with various tasks to improve the Native American reservation. 

The local youth group has been to six other missions through the YouthWorks organization. They’ve been to Chicago, St. Paul, Minn., Atlanta, New Orleans, Daytona and Philadelphia. They typically do a mission every other year, but last year’s mission was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

