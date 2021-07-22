Youth group headed to mission trip

Performing mission work in another community puts life and service to God in perspective, members of the Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Group said. It also gives them ideas for ways to help their own community when they return.

They’ll be leaving Saturday for a mission trip at Leech Lake Reservation, Minn. While there, they’ll spend a week meeting with other youth from across the country, helping with various tasks to improve the Native American reservation.

The local youth group has been to six other missions through the YouthWorks organization. They’ve been to Chicago, St. Paul, Minn., Atlanta, New Orleans, Daytona and Philadelphia. They typically do a mission every other year, but last year’s mission was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.