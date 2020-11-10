Aaron Hosley, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Aaron was born Aug. 3, 1926, to John Russell and LouAda (Blunt) Hosley in Kincaid. He graduated from Kincaid Rural High School before beginning his life-long career in farming. Aaron married Sandra (Anderson) Hosley on July 6, 1952, in Mildred. Their union was blessed with three children.
Aaron’s father accepted his diploma from high school because Aaron had been drafted into World War II, serving in Germany and France as the war ended. He was especially proud to be a member of the undefeated football team at Kincaid Rural High School in 1944. He was allowed to finish the season before reporting for duty in the Army.
Aaron lived his whole life south of Kincaid on the farm until moving to Iola in 2013 and then into Greystone Assisted Living in December 2019. He was a member of Kincaid-Selma Methodist Church and the VFW. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his grandkids and watching their various school activities.
Aaron is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Warren, Ray and Paul Hosley; and son-in-law, David Bedenbender.
Aaron is survived by his wife; three daughters, Karon and Randall West of Colony, Diane Bedenbender of Iola, and Teresa and Lynn Cramer of Arkansas City; grandchildren, Eric West, Ryan West, Blake West, Brooke Connell, Trent Bedenbener, Jana Malone, Brent Stalnaker and Darick Stalnaker; several great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A private graveside service will take place to honor Aaron’s life. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials in honor of Aaron are suggested to Kincaid Fair Association and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. Condolences for Sandra Hosley may be sent to 14313 SW Arkansas Rd., Colony, KS, 66015 in care of Karon West.