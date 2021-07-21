Allan Comer, 69, passed away in Joplin, Mo., Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born in New York City, N.Y., June 19, 1952.
Al shared in the life of four children, Allan and Jesse Comer, Damaris and Lenny Kunkler; Sylvia Comer, mother of his two sons; plus seven grandchildren, Arion, Zach, Elysia, Logan, Makayla, Shaleigh and Custom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Darwin Comer.
Al’s life was full of excitement, with never a dull moment. In his younger years he and his mother traveled all over the U.S. He also hosted horseshoe tournaments in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, usually always coming home with a trophy. He also excelled at shuffleboard. Additionally, Al was a track star at Sherman Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, Calif.
Al loved to dance, and his favorite song was “The Wanderer.” He threw the biggest parties around, and friends from all over would visit. He loved antiquing and flea markets, as do his children.
Al spent most of his life as a mechanic, and opened a mechanic shop in Piqua called Fly by Night, with Rob Collins. Al later moved to Florida, then Missouri.
His son Allan said, “WE LOVED HIM, and he made us the men we are today.”
His son Jesse said, “He taught us work ethics, our athletic abilities and how to be a man.”
And Sylvia said, “I hope I always live in the warmth of your heart.”
A celebration of life will take place at a later date when his sons announce it.
RIP Cowboy.
