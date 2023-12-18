James “Allen” Jones Jr., 69, of Emporia, Kan., passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Allen was born May 8, 1954, in Iola, Kan., the son of James Allen and Loretta (Lee) Jones.
Allen was an avid Harley Davidson fan and all things cars and loved spending time with his family.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Donald Jones, Jimmy Lee Jones and Carol Sue Ahne.
He is survived by three children, Keith (Michael) Jones of Wichita, Kan., Chris (Rebecca) Jones of Wright City, Mo., and Anissa (Clint) Peet of Emporia, Kan.; two brothers, Kenneth Jones of Iola, Kan., and William Jones of Gas, Kan.; three sisters, Janice Trester of Gas, Kan., Mary Ann Cooper of Iola, Kan., and Viola Boeck of La Harpe, Kan.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allen married Wanda Trowbridge on July 8, 1972, and had three children together then later divorced.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
