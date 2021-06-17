Andrew Squire, beloved son, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend, died unexpectedly at the age of 18 on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Andrew was born in Wichita on Oct. 12, 2002, to proud mom Stephany Squire.
He graduated from Campus High School on May 22, 2021, where he managed the girls’ basketball team, played on the Super Colts basketball team and adored his teachers and coaches.
Andrew loved listening to country and rap music and helping his grandfather in his shop. He could always be found wearing Nike or Champion clothes and dreamed of getting a horse and becoming a cowboy.
Andrew planned to attend Project SEARCH at McConnell Air Force Base in the fall.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Stephany; father, Jeff; sister, Andrea; grandparents Stan and Jo Squire and Curtis and Shirley Arrington; and too many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends to count.
A graveside service for Andrew is at noon on Monday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
