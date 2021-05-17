Angela Dudley

Angela Dawn (Elliott) Dudley, age 42, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
Angela was born Sept. 1, 1978, to John Patrick Elliott and Viola Marie (Jones) Boeck in Iola. Throughout her career, Angela worked various places but she was always partial to her work family at Gates Rubber Company.
Angela was an avid animal lover. Any stray that came around, she would attempt to take in. She absolutely loved her music and television shows. Family was very important to her. Anything her children were interested in, she would always be there to support them. She was the friend you could always depend on. No matter what life threw at Angela, she always kept a positive attitude and fought through everything. Her strength was something to be admired.
Angela is preceded in death by her father, John Patrick Elliott.
Angela is survived by her mother, Viola Boeck and husband, William; children, Caiden Elliott, Collin Dudley, Tiffany Droessler, and Chase Dudley, and wife, Stanton; siblings, Patty Forman and husband, Ben, Ricky Stroud and wife, Christian, and Alyssa Carter; grandchildren, Adelynn Droessler, Abram Droessler, Bryton Roberts, and Colt Dudley; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to honor the life of Angela will being at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Angela are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.