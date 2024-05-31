Anita Baker

Anita Yvonne (Scott) Baker passed away May 29, 2024, at Yates Center Nursing Home in Yates Center.
She was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Iola.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband Joe Baker; and infant daughter, Joni Kay Baker; brothers, Richard Scott and Bob Scott; and sister, Wanda Nordt.
Anita is survived by sons, daughters, and their spouses, Roger and Jan Baker, Scott and Greta Baker, Tim and Judy Baker, John and Linda Baker, Sherry and Ron Herder, Terry and Mike Taylor.
A visitation will be on Monday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The funeral will be the following day, Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
