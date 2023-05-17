Anita Barnett

Anita Ann Barnett, 94, Humboldt, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her residence. Anita was born June 7, 1928, in Arkansas City, to Warren Alexander Bunch and Mary Minerva (Taylor) Bunch.
On April 27, 1950, she married Harold Barnett.
He died in 2011, after 61 years of marriage.
Anita is survived by her five children, Leonard (Linda O’Connor) Barnett, Humboldt, Mavis Ford, Imperial, Mo., Lora (John) May, Humboldt, Lorence (Sandy) Barnett, Humboldt, Earl (Tina) Barnett, Mapleton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A memorial service will follow at 2 o’clock at the funeral chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Hope Unlimited, and be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
