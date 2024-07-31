Annamarie Hunziger

Annamarie (Smith) Hunziger, formerly of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at her Kincaid home. Annamarie and her husband Dr. Donald Hunziger moved to Kansas after his retirement. Donald passed away in 2015.
Annamarie was born to Frederick Carl and Eva Lucille (Robertson) Smith on Sept. 23, 1944, in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. She attended Wellsboro-Charleston High School and graduated from Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing, Sayer, Pennsylvania in 1965.
In April of 1966 she entered the U.S. Army, serving with the Army Nurse Corps. While in the service, she met Donald Hunziger. They were married on Aug. 26, 1966.
Annamarie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, William White Chapter, of Fairfax, Missouri and the Wellsboro Chapter of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.
Annamarie was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Becky Hunziger, Kincaid, and Jerry and Femie Hunziger, Tulare, California; grandsons, Jacob and Justin Hunziger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa (Jim) Martin and Barbara (Bill) Carpenter, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Calvin Smith and Ellen and Joe Stinziano; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Oregon, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Maple Grove Cemetery Association. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement