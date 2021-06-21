Anne Coltrane

Ann Coltrane, of Yates Center, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus, on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021.
Ann was born August 31, 1923, on the Stockebrand homestead northeast of Yates Center.
She received her education at Durand and Yates Center High School. Soon after, she worked at St. John’s Hospital and later Dr. R.O. Christian in Iola.
Ann married Loyd Wayne Coltrane March 31, 1946, in Iola. After the wedding they honeymooned on the farm where they spent their entire married lives, raising seven children, selling milk, sweet corn and firewood.
Ann’s family included: parents Edward William and Edith Bessie Charlotte (Weide) Stockebrand; children John Wayne Coltrane (Beverly), Jacksonville, Ark., Mary Ann Reid (John), Derby, Daniel Lee Coltrane (Loretta), Scipio, Linda Kay Grisier (Richard) Yates Center, Kathleen Bird, Yates Center, Steven Todd Coltrane (Dana) Towanda; daughter-in-law, Penny Coltrane (Jack), Checotah, Okla; honorary daughter Traci Ridge, Iola; twenty-nine grandchildren; seventy-one great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sister Gwen Tucker, Lee Summit, Mo.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Loyd W. Coltrane; son Jack Coltrane; daughter-in-law Ruth Coltrane; grandson Joshua Coltrane; granddaughter Tamara Coltrane; great-grandson Jonah Coltrane; son-in-law Dick Bird; brothers Milton, Maynard, Wendell “Pete,” Kenneth, Gerald, Larry (Jake) Stockebrand; sisters Lois Nadine Stockebrand, Thelma Jean Cline and Judith (Judy) Swibold.
While raising her family, Ann was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Iola. After moving to Yates Center, she attended New York Valley Church.
As an infant, Ann was baptized by sprinkling. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at age 14. At 96 years old, at her request, she was baptized by immersion at the Yates Center Reservoir. After which she stated “Now I’m Happy!”
Ann’s family and Christian faith were essential parts of her life. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing, and later in life, traveling with her sisters. She also enjoyed the Iola Senior Center. Through her Church and the family dairy farm, she helped many people.
Ann’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice for their compassion, care and guidance.
To honor the life of Ann, a “Come-and-Go” visitation will be at the Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the New York Valley Church, east of Yates Center, on Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. The graveside service will be at Highland Cemetery, Iola, on Friday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials in honor of Ann are suggested to the Allen County Clerk (Meals on Wheels Program) Iola, and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, Kans. 66783.
