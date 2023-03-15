Archie Smith Jr.

Archie Ray Smith Jr., 79, Iola, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his residence. Ray was born June 19, 1943, in Iola, to Archie Ray Smith Sr. and Marjorie (Robb) Smith.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.
Ray and Marsha Raney were married Dec. 4, 1972, in Miami, Okla.
Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, as well as sons Tony (Chrystal) Smith, Iola, Archie Ray Smith, III, Thayer, Mo.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cremation will take place and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
