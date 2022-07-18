Arlene Potter

Arlene Virginia (Vance) Potter, 92 of Blanchard, Okla., died July 9, 2022, at her home. She lived in California, Iola and then Oklahoma. She worked in retail and volunteered at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. Her biggest passion was her grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Lee Maley of Altamont, and Donnice Robinson and Sonny Marti of Blanchard, Okla.; granddaughters Brittney Mize of Blanchard and Shelby Robinson of Newcastle, Okla.; grandsons Justin Duft and wife Aubrey of Arcadia, Travis Burke and Megan Stokes of Iola, Tyler Burke and wife Courtney of Dennis and Chad Stanford and wife Hayleigh of Liberty; and many grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations are accepted at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Iola.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Iola.