Arletta Lott

Arletta Marie (Marquardt) Lott, age 82, passed away in Chanute, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
Arletta was born July 4, 1942, to Adolph and Josephine Marquardt in Prairie City, Missouri.
Arletta was preceded in death by her sister, Venita Crow.
Arletta is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lott; her children, Denise Lott of Wichita, and Troy Lott and wife Tina of Humboldt; and brother, Anthony Marquardt and wife Donna of Prairie City, Missouri.
A funeral service is Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Prairie City, Missouri.
Memorials may be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
