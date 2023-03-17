Art Chapman

A celebration of life for Arthur Chapman will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Wesley United Methodist Church. A light lunch and desserts will be served.
At 1:30 p.m. there will be a Celebration Circle and a minister from the Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church will reflect on Art’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Foundation (ACARF) and may be left at the celebration.
Art died on Dec. 18, 2022. A full obituary was published at that time.