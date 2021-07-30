Ayah Huskey

Ayah Louise Huskey, 26 days, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in her loving parents’ arms at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was born June 29, 2021, in Topeka, the daughter of Casey Huskey and Jamey Doty of Holton.
Survivors include: parents, Casey and Jamey; brother, Caden Huskey, all of Holton; sisters, Katlin and Makenna Huskey; and niece Isla Jayde, all of Missouri; paternal grandparent, Sandy Flynn, of Iola; maternal grandparents, Teena Reavis, of Humboldt, Bob Reavis, of Burlington. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sweet Little Ayah’s fight started in the womb, then continued when she arrived 15 weeks early. She weighed 14.8 ounces and was just under 11 inches long. Her name means miracle, which is exactly what she was. Everything about her was perfect except her little organs which weren’t fully matured. She had to fight for every breath. She was feisty and loved by many. In her short time on earth, she managed to bring many together in prayer for her and we are confident that she had a large welcoming party in heaven. Her grandfathers, Harry Huskey and Wade Turney, and her great-grandparents, Jim and Mary Doty, were probably first in line.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the Ronald McDonald House c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas 66436.
