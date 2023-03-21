Mary Louise “Babe” Collins, 91, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Fredonia.
Babe was born July 29, 1931, to Mary Louise (Konen) Specht and Carl Edward Specht.
She was married to William (Bill) Dale Collins on Feb. 7, 1953. Bill preceded Babe in death on Jan. 10, 2014, after 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her five children, Judy Ann (Dave) Johnson, Buffalo, Robert Dale Collins, Piqua, Timothy (Dina) Collins, Augusta, Carol Ann Mayfield, Derby, and Betty Jo (Charles) Gardner, Fredonia; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, at St. Martin’s Oratory, Piqua, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o’clock. Burial will be in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Martin’s Steeple Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
