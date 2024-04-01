Barb Siefker

Barbara Jane Siefker, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Chanute.
Barb was the youngest of four children born to Alpha Alden “A.A.” and Gladys Ann (Storminger) Ensminger, Nov. 29, 1936, in Highland, New York.
Her family returned to Moran, when she was 6 months old. Due to her mother’s illness, Barb tagged along with her siblings to Fairlawn Country School, where she formally enrolled at 4 years of age. She attended there through the eighth grade and then attended Moran Rural High School, where she graduated in 1953. She continued her education at Iola Junior College.
On Sept. 29, 1956, Barb was joined in marriage with E.J. Siefker at the Presbyterian Church in Moran. Four days after their marriage, E.J. was deployed to Japan, serving in the U.S. Army. While he was away, Barb kept the house and cooked for her father, brothers, and many hired hands. Upon his return, they settled on a farm one mile south of Moran, which is still the center of operations for their farm and ranch. They were blessed to raise three daughters.
Through the years, Barb was active in Girl Scouts and Republican Party politics. She served on the Allen County Community College Endowment Board, was a member of the Sunshine Club, Walnut Grove Community Club, and received her 25-year pin from Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.
Barb spent countless hours preparing thousands of meals for hired hands. Food was served around the kitchen table, or delivered to the field in a brown paper sack along with a jar of iced tea.
At the age of 71, Barb built and opened the Back Forty Antique Shop in Moran. Barb was a lifelong member of the Moran Presbyterian Church. She later attended both Iola First Presbyterian Church and Midpoint Baptist Church in Moran.
In 1996, Barb and her husband bought a bed and breakfast in Tucson, Arizona. They spent 25 happy winters there, entertaining guests and playing numerous card and board games.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years; sister, Sue Siefker; brother, Alden Ensminger; beloved grandson, Austin Lord and beloved granddaughter, Ashley Lord.
She is survived by brother, David Ensminger of Moran; daughters, Debra Tynon and husband Pat of Moran, Jamie Stodgell and husband Michael of Moran, and Susan Siefker and Eric Welty of Bartonville, Texas. Also surviving are grandson Jake Tynon and wife Ashley; granddaughter Mackenzie Tynon; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Vance and Logan Tynon.
A visitation for friends and family in memory of Barb is Tuesday, April 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Moran (Rose Land) Cemetery in Moran.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moran Cemetery and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
