Barbara Harrington, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home in Iola.
Barbara was born March 21, 1938 to Albert and Irene (Wood) Cornelson in Newton. She attended school in El Dorado. In 1955, she married Charles Harrington in California. Their union was blessed with seven children. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker and a caretaker.
Barbara loved to sew, quilt, and cook. Spending time with her family was a huge priority to her. You could find her shopping in her spare time and playing cards. She was known for her huge heart and her ability to care for others. She would take every opportunity to spoil the grandkids.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Harrington; son, Patrick Harrington; brothers, Bob Cornelson, Jack Cornelson, and David Cornelson; and sister, Alene Baker.
Barbara is survived by children, Michael Harrington, David Harrington and wife, Helen, Shirley West and husband, Jack, Roger Harrington and wife, Rita, Kelly Harrington and wife, Jan, Vicki Richardson and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Farida Harrington; sister, Rita Graves and husband, Scott; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. Barbara’s final resting place will be in Aurora, Ark., with her husband. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.