Barbara Scott

Barbara Irene (Bobby) Scott, age 85, of Humboldt, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Washington Regional Hospital, Fayetteville, Ark.
Bobby was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Iola.
Bobby and Jack Scott were married Feb. 12, 1956, in Iola
Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Scott; her infant son, Craig; and her daughter, Cindy Miller, on May 8, 2014.
Bobby is survived by her brother, Wayne Culberston; three grandsons, Nicholas (Elana) Mille, Fayetteville, Ark., Charlee and Presley “Scottie”; Nathan (Samantha) Miller, Fayetteville; Neal Miller, Chanute; three great-grandchildren and other relatives.
A graveside service and burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
