 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Barbara Scott

Oct. 28, 1937 — June 24, 2023

By

Obituaries

June 26, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Barbara Irene (Bobby) Scott, age 85, of Humboldt, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Washington Regional Hospital, Fayetteville, Ark. 

Bobby was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Iola. 

Bobby and Jack Scott were married Feb. 12, 1956, in Iola

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Scott;  her infant son, Craig; and her daughter, Cindy Miller, on May 8, 2014. 

Bobby is survived by her brother, Wayne Culberston; three grandsons, Nicholas (Elana) Mille, Fayetteville, Ark., Charlee and Presley “Scottie”; Nathan (Samantha) Miller, Fayetteville; Neal Miller, Chanute; three great-grandchildren and other relatives. 

A graveside service and burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. 

Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
January 3, 2023
December 20, 2014
May 9, 2014
February 17, 2010
Most Popular